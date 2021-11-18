India reports 11,919 new Covid-19 cases

India reported 11,919 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's active caseload to 1,28,762.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 11,242 recoveries were registered in the past day, bringing total recoveries to 3,38,85,132.

Active cases now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, at 0.37 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.97 per cent, under 2 per cent for 45 days.

Under the national immunisation drive, 114.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

