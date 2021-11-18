India reports 11,919 new Covid-19 cases

India reports 11,919 new Covid-19 cases

Active cases now account for less than 1% of total cases, at 0.37%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 18 2021, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 09:30 ist
Credit: DH Photo

India reported 11,919 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's active caseload to 1,28,762.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 11,242 recoveries were registered in the past day, bringing total recoveries to 3,38,85,132.

Active cases now account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, at 0.37 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.97 per cent, under 2 per cent for 45 days.

Under the national immunisation drive, 114.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 