India reports 12,428 new Covid-19 cases, 356 deaths

Of these, Kerala accounted for 6,664 cases and 53 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 26 2021, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 09:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Tuesday reported 12,428 new cases and 356 new deaths, data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

Of these, Kerala accounted for 6,664 cases and 53 deaths.

The country saw 15,951 more recoveries, pushing the recovery rate to 98.19 per cent. Active cases stood at 1,63,816.

While the total caseload stands at 3,42,02,202, the death toll is at 4,55,068.

More to follow...

