India reports 1.49 lakh new Covid-19 infections; toll crosses 5 lakh

India logs 1.49L new Covid-19 cases; toll crosses 5L

1072 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 04 2022, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 09:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's daily Covid-19 cases on Friday rose by 1,49,394, 13 per cent lower than yesterday,  according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

Meanwhile, 1072 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,00,055. 

The active cases now stand at 14,35,569, while the daily positivity rate is at 9.27 per cent. 

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday said the districts having less than five per cent Covid positivity rate can move in the direction of reopening schools but it is up to the state governments to take a call in this regard. Noting that the pandemic situation has improved and there has been a consistent decline in new Covid-19 cases, Niti Ayog Member (Health) V K Paul said we have more confidence now to go in the direction of reopening schools.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Omicron
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

