India reports 18,987 new Covid-19 cases, 246 deaths

The death toll reached 4,51,435 with 246 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2021, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 09:31 ist
Visitors look at a puja pandal setup on the theme of Covid-19 pandemic, in Kolkata, Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India added 18,987 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,20,730 on Thursday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.06 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 4,51,435 with 246 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 20 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 109 consecutive days now.

