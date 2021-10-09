India reports 19,740 new Covid-19 cases, 248 deaths

India reported 19,740 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with 248 more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry stated.

Active cases stand at 2,36,643, lowest in 206 days, while the death toll is at 4,50,375.

This comes a day after Kerala Health Minister Veena George told the state Assembly that over 7,000 Covid deaths were found to be not included in the state's Covid death tally due to technical lapses. The state is updating its toll accordingly.

In the past 24 hours, 23,070 people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 3,32,48,291.

The weekly positivity rate is at 1.62 per cent, under 3 per cent for 106 days now.

Under the national vaccination campaign, 93.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

