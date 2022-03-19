India reports 2,075 daily Covid-19 cases, 71 more deaths

With 2,075 new Covid-19 cases being reported in a day, India's infection tally now stands at 4,30,06,080, while the number of active cases continued to stay below 30,000, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,16,352 with 71 fatalities being recorded, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.
The count of active cases has declined to 27,802, which comprises 0.06 per cent of total infections, while a total of 4,24,61,926 discharges have been reported so far, the health ministry said.
The number of vaccine doses administered so far stands at 1,81,04,96,924, with 5,84,177 doses administered on Friday.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The obvious is official: Lewis Hamilton returns to F1
Bitcoin to the rescue: The role of crypto in Ukraine
‘The Godfather’ at 50: A cultural artifact
The charm of Shashi Kapoor in English films
The tale of two Batmen
Russians blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted
Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast
Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks
Never too late for 'transformational' climate action
Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs