India reports 2,075 daily Covid-19 cases, 71 more deaths

The count of active cases has declined to 27,802, which comprises 0.06% of total infections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 19 2022, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 09:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

With 2,075 new Covid-19 cases being reported in a day, India's infection tally now stands at 4,30,06,080, while the number of active cases continued to stay below 30,000, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,16,352 with 71 fatalities being recorded, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

The count of active cases has declined to 27,802, which comprises 0.06 per cent of total infections, while a total of 4,24,61,926 discharges have been reported so far, the health ministry said.

The number of vaccine doses administered so far stands at 1,81,04,96,924, with 5,84,177 doses administered on Friday.

