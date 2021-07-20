India sees 30,093 new Covid-19 cases lowest in 4 months

India reports 30,093 new Covid-19 cases, 374 deaths

45,254 people were discharged in the last 24 hours

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 20 2021, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 09:39 ist
People shop at a market on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha amidst Covid-19 restrictions, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Tuesday reported  30,093 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 125 days, taking the tally to  3,11,74,322 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The country also saw  374 new Covid-19 deaths, the lowest in nearly 4 months.

The number of active cases stood at 4,06,130 and 3,03,53,710 people have recovered from the virus so far. 45,254 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Over 80 per cent of the new cases of Covid-19 in India have been caused due to the Delta variant which has now spread to 80 countries and the next wave will be driven by a variant to which a significant proportion of the population is susceptible, one of the government’s top health advisors has said.

“The B.1.617.2, a variant of Covid-19 known as the Delta variant, was first identified in October 2020 in India, and was primarily responsible for the second wave in the country, today accounting for over 80 per cent of new Covid-19 cases,” N K Arora, co-chair of the India Sars-Cov-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said.

