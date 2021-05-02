India reports 3,689 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, highest so far; 3.92L new cases

India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new Covid-19 infections and record 3,689 deaths as the nation awaits the results of crucial assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.

Sunday's cases show a dip after the country saw its worst tally on Saturday. India reported over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases on May 1, the highest rise in the world. However, India saw its highest single-day rise in the death toll.

The virus has killed 2.15 lakh people in India.

There are 33.49 lakh active patients while 1,59,92,271 have recovered from the deadly virus that has claimed over 32 lakh lives so far across the world.

