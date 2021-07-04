India reports 43,071 new Covid-19 cases, 955 deaths

India on Sunday logged 43,071 coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours. The country reported less than 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases for a week straight, as active cases fell to 4,85,350.
According to Union Health Ministry, 955 deaths were reported over the past day, pushing the death toll to 4,02,005.
India's Covid toll breached the 4-lakh mark last week, The country has the third-highest deaths after the US and Brazil.
Active cases now account for 1.59 per cent of the total caseload. In the past 24 hours, 52,299 patients have recovered. Weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, at 2.44 per cent.
Under the nation's immunisation drive, 35,12,21,306 have been vaccinated so far.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tigers, bears in US zoo get Covid-19 vaccine
Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's longest-serving CM
Forest dwellers dispossessed and deprived
Feeding poultry insects, this project solves crises
Zoo animals are getting experimental Covid vaccines
59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives
Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!
Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes
Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space