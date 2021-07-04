India reports 43,071 new Covid-19 cases, 955 deaths

India's Covid toll breached the 4-lakh mark last week and the country now has the third-highest deaths after the US and Brazil

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2021, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 10:08 ist
Active cases now account for 1.59 per cent of the total caseload. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Sunday logged 43,071 coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours. The country reported less than 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases for a week straight, as active cases fell to 4,85,350.

According to Union Health Ministry, 955 deaths were reported over the past day, pushing the death toll to 4,02,005.

India's Covid toll breached the 4-lakh mark last week, The country has the third-highest deaths after the US and Brazil.

Active cases now account for 1.59 per cent of the total caseload. In the past 24 hours, 52,299 patients have recovered. Weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, at 2.44 per cent. 

Under the nation's immunisation drive, 35,12,21,306 have been vaccinated so far.

More to follow...

