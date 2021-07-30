India reports 44,230 new Covid-19 cases, 555 deaths

India reports 44,230 new Covid-19 cases, 555 deaths

The number of active cases stood at 4,05,155, constituting 1.28 per cent of the total infections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 30 2021, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 09:48 ist
The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.38 per cent with 42,360 more recoveries, the data updated at 8 am showed. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

India logged 44,230 fresh Covid-19 cases taking its tally to 3,15,72,344, while 555 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,23,217, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The number of active cases stood at 4,05,155, constituting 1.28 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.38 per cent with 42,360 more recoveries, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also read — Sudden spike in Bengaluru's daily Covid cases worries civic authorities

The daily positivity rate increased to 2.44 per cent on Friday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.43 per cent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,43,972, it stated.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far stands at 45,60,33,754.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

DH Toon | 'Avoid news that makes you self-loathe!'

DH Toon | 'Avoid news that makes you self-loathe!'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

 