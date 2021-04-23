India reports over 3.32 lakh Covid-19 cases, record 2,263 deaths

India on Friday reported a record high 3,32,730 Covid-19 cases amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. This is the largest single-day spike reported anywhere in the world.
With this, India's active Covid cases have risen to 24,28,616 and the total caseload as reached nearly 1.63 crore.
The country also reported a record 2,263 deaths, increasing the death toll to 1,86,920 .
India had reported over 3.1 lakh cases on Thursday, making it the previous highest single-day Covid-19 cases reported in the world.
A total of 13,54,78,420 vaccine does have been administered so far.
On Friday, Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital reported 25 deaths due to a lack of oxygen, and said that another 60 patients are in danger, while 13 others died in a fire at a Covid-19 Center in Vasai Virar in Maharashtra.
