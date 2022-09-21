India’s AI market to reach $7.8 bn by 2025: Report

With the market for artificial intelligence (AI) expected to reach US$7.8 billion by 2025 in India, AI in education systems will change the role of teachers significantly, requiring massive and continuous upskilling of teachers, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco) report on the status of education in India says.

The report ‘2022 State of the Education Report (SOER) for India: Artificial Intelligence in Education – Here, There and Everywhere’ shows that AI will grow at the rate of 20.2% compound annual growth (CAGR).

By 2030, AI in education systems will have contributed considerably to efforts to achieve sustainable development goals 4 in India, and AI will have helped address issues related to equality, equity, and inclusion in education, the report adds.

Also Read | Artificial Intelligence needs both pragmatists and blue-sky visionaries

In a release, Unesco said the fourth edition of the State of Education Report provides an introduction to AI to “demystify a subject that has endured various misconceptions”. This is supplemented by an overview of challenges and opportunities in the Indian education sector that AI can address.

“Today, improving the quality of education and the learning outcomes of students are the utmost priorities of all countries. India has made significant strides in its education system, and strong indicators point to the country’s notable efforts to enhance learning outcomes, including by using AI-powered education technology,” said Eric Falt, director of Unesco, New Delhi.

In its report, Unesco also laid down a few recommendations for the future of AI in Indian education systems. Among them, Unesco has recommended that India should consider the ethics of AI in education as an utmost priority, and provide an overall regulatory framework for it. Effective public-private partnerships should be encouraged, and students and teachers should have access to the latest technology.

Significantly, the UN body said ownership of data should be placed with students.