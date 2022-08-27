India’s G20 presidency to focus on green growth, SDGs

India’s G20 presidency to focus on green growth, digital transition: Amitabh Kant

India’s G20 presidency comes at a time when the world is facing multiple challenges including Russia-Ukraine war, China-Taiwan crisis etc

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 15:50 ist
Amitabh Kant. Credit: PTI Photo

India’s year-long G20 presidency beginning December will focus on steps to revive global economic growth in a way that ensures green and digital transition and achieve sustainable development goals by 2030, said newly-appointed G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant.

“India will use its political capital and leadership to evolve a consensus to also achieve short-term goals including on climate finance,” said Kant at an event organised by think-tank RIS here.

India’s G20 presidency comes at a time when the world is facing multiple challenges including the Russia-Ukraine war, the China-Taiwan crisis, global supply chain disruptions, trade slowdown, high global debt, inflationary pressures and impending recession.

Referring to the bleak scenario within G20 at present, Kant said the G7 countries are not even willing to have a discussion with Russia on account of the Ukraine conflict. Kant said challenges, especially in the post-Covid era, could throw up opportunities for India to take development to the core of the G20 agenda.

“India will showcase its achievements including in SDG localisation as well as its development of open source platforms including on Covid-19 vaccination registration and unified payment interface,” he said.

Kant said India has created a unique digital public infrastructure on the basis of individual consent, a model that can be replicated across the world. He urged emerging economies including Brazil and South Africa, the next two countries holding G20 presidency, to focus on sunrise sectors such green hydrogen and digitalisation of health and education to penetrate global markets instead of fighting for space in sunset sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Sooklal, Ambassador-at-Large for Asia and BRICS from South Africa said during India’s G20 presidency Development needs to be brought from the margins to the centre of the G20 agenda.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
G20 summit
G20
Amitabh Kant
SDG
Climate Change

What's Brewing

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

BJP MLAs hold mock Assembly session in Delhi

BJP MLAs hold mock Assembly session in Delhi

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka

Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka

Satellites show high methane emissions from landfills

Satellites show high methane emissions from landfills

 