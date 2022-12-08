India says its ties with China not normal

India’s relationship with China cannot be normal as long as the neighbouring country continues with its military build-up along the disputed boundary between the two nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Jaishankar’s comment on the state of ties between New Delhi and Beijing came three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had exchanged courtesies during the G20 summit at Bali in Indonesia on November 15.

“Diplomatically, we have been very clear. We have been very clear with the Chinese that we will not tolerate any unilateral change to the Line of Actual Control (LAC),” the external affairs minister said while replying to queries by the MPs after making a statement on the Modi government’s foreign policy.

“And that so long as they continue to seek to do that, and if they have built up forces, which in our minds constitute a serious concern in the border areas, then our relationship is not normal.”

The Modi-Xi handshake in Bali had been the first such engagement between the two leaders after the military stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh had started in April-May 2020. Though Modi and Xi had not held any formal bilateral meeting on the sideline of the G20 summit, the exchange of courtesies between them had triggered speculation about a thaw in the bilateral relations, which had hit a new low over the past two-and-a-half years.