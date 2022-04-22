'No pressure' from UK PM over India's stance on Russia

India says no pressure from UK's Johnson over India's stance on Russia's invasion

India has not explicitly condemned the invasion by Russia, its biggest supplier of military hardware

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 17:06 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi gesture before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 22, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put no pressure on his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over New Delhi's position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine when they met on Friday, India's foreign secretary told reporters.

India has not explicitly condemned the invasion by Russia, its biggest supplier of military hardware.

"They did discuss the Ukraine issue but there was no pressure," Harsh Vardhan Shringla said after the premiers met in New Delhi.

"Prime Minister Johnson shared his perspective on it, Prime Minister Modi shared ours - which is that the Russia-Ukraine war should end immediately. There was no pressure of any kind."

Meanwhile, following his meeting with Modi, Johnson said on Friday said that India's position on Russia is not going to change.

"The position on Russia that the Indians have historically is well known. They are not going to change that, of course, that's true," Johnson said during a news conference.

"But they can see what is going on and there is an increasing appetite to do more with the UK."

