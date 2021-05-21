India sees 4,209 more Covid deaths, 2.59L new infections

India sees 4,209 more Covid deaths, 2.59L new cases

DH Web Desk
  • May 21 2021, 09:39 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 09:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's single-day Covid-19 cases on Friday rose by 2,59,591. According to the health ministry, 3,57,295 were discharged and 4,209 succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

India's Covid tally has now crossed 2.6 crore infections cumulatively since the beginning of the pandemic.

The death toll is now 2,91,331 and there are 30,27,925 active cases.

More to follow...

 

