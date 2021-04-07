India sees highest-ever single-day spike of 1.15 lakh Covid-19 cases

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above one lakh twice in the last three days taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally of cases to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 1,15,736 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India on Monday had recorded 1,03,558 single day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 8,43,473 comprising 6.21 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.48 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,92,135, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)