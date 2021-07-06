India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 cases in nearly 4 months

India on Tuesday reported 34,703 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, a statement from the Health Ministry said.

The death toll stood at 4,03,281, with 553 deaths occurring in the last 24 hours, the lowest in nearly three months.

The active cases declined to 4,64,357 and the recovery rate rose to 97.17 per cent.

In the past one day, 51,864 patients have recovered.

