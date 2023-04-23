India sends warship, military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Sudan, but volatile situation on ground pose challenge

A patrol vessel of the Indian Navy has reached the main seaport of Sudan, as New Delhi has set in motion a plan to repatriate the citizens of India from the conflict zones of the Northeastern African nation, although the volatile situation on the ground has made any evacuation operation challenging and risky.

The Indian Air Force has also stationed two transport aircraft at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

New Delhi, however, is continuously assessing the situation on the ground in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan, where fierce fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo continued despite the three-day Eid-ul-Fitr ceasefire.

“Contingency plans are in place, but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

“(The) Sudanese airspace currently remains closed for all foreign aircraft. Overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges.”

The Indian Navy has sent its patrol vessel, INS Sumedha, to Port Sudan, about 813 kilometres away from Khartoum, the capital of the Northeastern African nation. The main seaport of Sudan is about 173 nautical miles away from Jeddah Islamic Port of Saudi Arabia. Two C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah.

The government stated in New Delhi that it was making all out efforts to ensure safety and security of (the) Indians stranded in Sudan. “We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan,” Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson, said. “We are also coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated.”

The MEA and Embassy of India in Khartoum were in regular touch with the authorities in Sudan as well as with the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and the United States.

“Our embassy is in regular touch with the stranded Indians in Sudan and is advising them on the viability of safe movement and the need to avoid unnecessary risk. It is also coordinating all possible assistance including possible exit from Khartoum city as and when the security situation permits safe movement,” said Bagchi.

Though the SAF and the RSF had agreed for a ceasefire on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, fierce fighting continued on the streets of Khartoum and other areas of Sudan.

The US sent in military helicopters and soldiers to evacuate American diplomats and other officials from its embassy in Khartoum in a quick operation on Saturday. President Joe Biden on Sunday thanked Saudi Arabia, Djibouti and Ethiopia for helping the US carry out the operations.

The United Kingdom also stated on Sunday that it had evacuated its diplomats from Sudan. Germany, Canada, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Belgium and the Netherlands said that they were also organising evacuation of diplomats and other citizens.

Saudi Arabia evacuated 91 of its citizens from Sudan, along with 66 nationals of other countries, including three Indians.

A convoy of cars with French diplomats posted in the capital of Sudan onboard had made an attempt to leave Khartoum on Sunday, but returned to the embassy after being fired upon.