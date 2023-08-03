India summons German envoy seeking return of baby Ariha

India summons German envoy seeking return of baby Ariha

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Ackerman was summoned earlier this week on the Ariha issue.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2023, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 17:58 ist
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Credit: PTI Photo

India summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann this week and pressed for the return of an Indian baby girl, who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months.

Ariha Shah, aged seven months then, was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 after she suffered an accidental injury. She has been in foster care since then.

Also Read | Reflection of colonial mindset: India on European Parliament's Manipur resolution

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Ackerman was summoned earlier this week on the Ariha issue.

India has been maintaining that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.

Last December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock concerns over the girl.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arindam Bagchi
India News
German ambassador

Related videos

What's Brewing

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

 