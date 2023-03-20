India summons US envoy over vandalisation of Consulate in San Francisco

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the United States over the vandalisation of its Consulate in San Francisco by pro-Khalistani Sikh activists.

The attack by the Khalistani Sikh activists on the Consulate General of India in San Francisco followed similar vandalism on the High Commission of India in London and the office of the honorary Consul General of India at Brisbane in Australia over the past few days.

Elizabeth Jones, the Charge d’Affaires of the US embassy in New Delhi, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs, where senior officials conveyed to her the concerns of the Government of India over the incident. “The US government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” the MEA stated in a press release issued in the evening.

A group of pro-Khalistani Sikh activists on Sunday stormed into the Consulate of India in San Francisco. They waved the flags of Khalistan, raised slogans slamming the Government of India and condemned the moves against the extremists and separatist elements in Punjab in India. They breached the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and briefly hoisted two Khalistani flags inside the premises of the Consulate. They also damaged the door and windows with iron rods.

The Embassy of India in Washington D.C. also conveyed New Delhi’s concerns over the incident to the US State Department.

India on Sunday lodged a strong protest with the United Kingdom after some pro-Khalistani Sikh activists vandalized its High Commission in London.

As the pro-Khalistani Sikh activists took down India’s national flag from the building that housed the country’s diplomatic mission in the capital of the United Kingdom, the British, Deputy High Commissioner in New Delhi, Christina Scott, was summoned to the MEA late in the evening on Sunday. The senior officials of the MEA conveyed to Scott New Delhi’s strong protest over the vandalism of the High Commission of India in London by the “separatist and extremist elements” earlier on the day.