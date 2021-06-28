India surpasses US in total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

India on Monday achieved yet another feat as it surpassed the United States in the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far.

According to data published at 8 am, the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country reached 32.36 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive. "India achieves another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination and overtakes the USA in total number of Covid vaccine doses administered," the Union Health Ministry said.

India logged 46,148 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,02,79,331, while daily fatalities were recorded below 1,000, taking the death toll to 3,96,730, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The country registered 979 fresh fatalities due to Covid-19 in a day, the lowest in 76 days.

The active cases declined to 5,72,994, comprising 1.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.80 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 15,70,515 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 40,63,71,279.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.94 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 21 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.81 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)