India to buy 1 crore doses of Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine at Rs 265 each

The country's drug regulator had approved the three-dose shot, ZyCoV-D, for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 08 2021, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 17:23 ist
A vial of Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine, Credit: AFP Photo

India has placed an order for 1 crore doses of Zydus Cadila's DNA Covid-19 vaccine at a price of Rs 265 per dose, the drugmaker said on Monday.

The country's drug regulator had in August approved the three-dose shot, ZyCoV-D, for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

Also read: Over 15.6 crore unutilised vaccination doses available with states, UTs: Health Ministry

The vaccine is administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes. The applicator, called "PharmaJet", will be sold at Rs 93 per dose.

The vaccine is yet to be used in India's inoculation drive, which has been relying mainly on a locally produced version of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot by the Serum Institute of India.

The 265 rupee price had been decided in consultation with the government, Zydus said in a filing to the stock exchanges. 

