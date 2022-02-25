India to evacuate stranded citizens from Ukraine through Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovak Republic

India is planning to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine through Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic, which share land borders with the East European nation that came under attack by Russia on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought Russian President Vladimir Putin's assistance in evacuating the citizens of India stranded in Ukraine. Modi told Putin during a phone call that New Delhi attached the highest priority to the safe exit of Indians from Ukraine and their return to India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to talk to Foreign Ministers of Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Slovak Republic to facilitate the transit of students and other Indians stranded in Ukraine through other neighbouring East European countries.

Also Read | Russia invasion 'not irreversible,' UN chief says, pledges $20 mn aid

Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security in New Delhi to review the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine. He asked the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of all Indians from Ukraine.

India's diplomatic missions in Poland, Hungary, Romania and the Slovak Republic already sent teams of officials to the land borders of the respective countries with Ukraine to facilitate evacuation and transit of the stranded citizens of the country.

Ukraine has closed its air space in the wake of the launch of military operations by Russia. But the Indian Air Force was asked to remain ready to send transport aircraft to Poland, Slovak Republic, Romania and Hungary to airlift Indians who would arrive in those countries from Ukraine.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: