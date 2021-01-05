India to get first shots of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2021, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 16:51 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

India to get first shots of Covid-19 vaccine on January 13, according to multiple media reports, on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said both the companies jointly pledge for smooth roll out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country and the world.

In a joint statement posted on their respective Twitter accounts, the companies said Serum Institute Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella communicated their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the Covid-19 vaccines.

 

More details awaited...

INA
Coronavirus
Vaccine
Vaccination
Coronavirus vaccine

