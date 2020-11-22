India to host G20 Summit in 2023

India to host G20 summit in 2023, not in 2022

India and Indonesia agreed to swap their years for hosting the summit

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 22 2020, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 00:17 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI.

With India and Indonesia swapping the G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now host the annual summit of the bloc in 2023, not in 2022, as it was previously planned.

The 2020 G20 summit, which was held virtually in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, ended with the decision that Italy will hold the next summit while Indonesia will host it in 2022. India was originally planning to host it in 2022, but it will now do the same in 2023, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

The 2023 summit was expected to be hosted by Indonesia. But since the ASEAN summit will also be hosted by the Indonesian Government in 2023, Jakarta requested New Delhi for a swap and finally agreed on it.

