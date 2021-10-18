India, US, UAE, and Israel come together to form a new Quad

India on Monday joined Israel, United Arab Emirates and the United States to launch a new quadrilateral consultation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid joined the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the UAE Foreign Minister, Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a video conference.

The virtual meeting took place about a year after the Abraham Accord signed in Washington DC in September 2020 that marked normalisation of relations between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi and thus opened up a new opportunity for India to go for deeper engagement with Israel without risking its relations with the UAE and the other Arab states of the Persian Gulf.

They discussed cooperation among the four nations for post-Covid-19 economic recovery, ways to boost trade and ensuring supply chain resilience, cooperation in science and technology, sources in New Delhi said.

This was the second quadrilateral consultation with the participation of India and the US, which in 2017 also re-launched another four-nation coalition with Japan and Australia, primarily to build a coalition of democracies to counter communist China’s expansionist aspirations in the Indo-Pacific region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month joined US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and then Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the first in-person summit of the ‘quad’ in Washington DC.

Jaishankar and Lapid earlier had a bilateral meeting in Jerusalem. They agreed to relaunch the negotiations for the India-Israel Free Trade Agreement from next month.

Lapid agreed with Jaishankar to allow travellers inoculated with the anti-Covid-19 Covishield vaccines in India to travel to Israel without any hassle. New Delhi also agreed to recognise the vaccination certificates issued by the Government of Israel while allowing travellers from the West Asian Jewish nation to travel to India.

“Our bilateral relations have been on a qualitatively different trajectory in the last few years,” said Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Israel. “Our two countries (India and Israel) share values of democracy and pluralism. We also share some of our guiding civilizational philosophies: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in India, or the world is one family, and Tikun Olam in Israel, or heal the world,” the External Affairs Minister said during an interaction with Indologists and the representatives of the Indian Jewish community of Israel.

“We (India and Israel) also share similar challenges to our society from radicalism and terrorism, apart from many other emerging developments on the geopolitical landscape.”

Modi’s visit to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in July 2017 was the first by a Prime Minister of India to Israel. It de-linked India’s relations with Israel and Palestine.

Indian dignitaries visiting Israel in the past had made it a point to visit Palestine too. The then President Pranab Mukherjee had visited both Israel and Palestine in October 2015. The then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj too had visited Palestine after touring Israel in January 2016, just as one of her predecessors, S M Krishna, had done in October 2012.

India was the first non-Arab country to recognise Palestine way back in 1988. But New Delhi's growing ties with Israel after the BJP's ascent to power in May 2014 fuelled speculation about India reviewing its position on Palestine. The Narendra Modi government, however, made it clear that while India would continue to support the cause of Palestine, it would also seek to build stronger ties with Israel. New Delhi also played host to the then Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in January 2018.

