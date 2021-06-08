India witnessed 33% decline in Covid-19 cases in a week

Over the last seven days, India has witnessed a 33 per cent decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and a 65 per cent reduction in active cases, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 15 states reported a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, told ANI.

Overall recovery has increased to 94.3 per cent (both home isolation and medical infrastructure) and the positivity rate has decreased by 6.3 per cent overall between June 1 and June 7.

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new Covid-19 cases, which is an almost 79 per cent fall in the figure as compared to the peak of May 7.

India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases was registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,89,96,473.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in 47 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

