India witnessed 33% decline in Covid-19 cases in a week

Meanwhile, 15 states reported positivity rate less than 5 per cent 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2021, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 16:54 ist
Overall recovery has increased to 94.3 per cent (both home isolation and medical infrastructure) and positivity rate has decreased by 6.3 per cent. Credit: iStock Photo

Over the last seven days, India has witnessed a 33 per cent decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and a 65 per cent reduction in active cases, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 15 states reported a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, told ANI

Overall recovery has increased to 94.3 per cent (both home isolation and medical infrastructure) and the positivity rate has decreased by 6.3 per cent overall between June 1 and June 7. 

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new Covid-19 cases, which is an almost 79 per cent fall in the figure as compared to the peak of May 7.

Also read — With 86,498 new infections, India's daily Covid-19 cases fall below 1-lakh mark

India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases was registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,89,96,473.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in 47 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

