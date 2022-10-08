Indian Air Force to induct women agniveers from next year

The Indian Air Force will induct women Agniveers starting next year, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari announced on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day celebrations in Chandigarh on Saturday.

"Creation of infrastructure is in progress," he said.

He also announced the creation of a new weapon system branch and changes to operational training methodology for Agniveers.

"On this historic occasion, it's my privilege to announce that government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the Indian Air Force," he said.

"We've changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start a career in IAF. In Dec this year, we'd be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for initial training. This number will go up in the years to come." he added.

More details awaited.