Indian concept of `Seva' is older than Corporate Social Responsibility: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the concept of "Seva" or service in Indian culture is much older than the idea of Corporate Social Responsibility. He was speaking after the inauguration of Seva Bhavan, an institute set up to offer health services at subsidised rates by an organization affiliated to the RSS.

“What we call `Seva' (service) is deeply rooted in our society, compared to the recent concept of Corporate Social Responsibility. Our outlook towards Seva is that we do not expect anything in return for it," Bhagwat said. “Seva is sometimes defined as service, but there (in case of service) you expect something in return. In our tradition of Seva, people not only face appreciation but (sometimes face) criticism and opposition as well,” he said.

Bhagwat also said that `Dharma' as per Indian tradition is not rituals but duty. "The duty of humans is `Seva',” he added.