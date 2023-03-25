Indian envoy to US meets newly appointed US Ambassador

Indian envoy to US Sandhu discusses deepening the bilateral partnership with new US Ambassador to India

The US Embassy in India has been without an ambassador since January 2021

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Mar 25 2023, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 18:02 ist
Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu in a meeting with newly sworn-in Ambassador of United States to India Eric Garcetti, in USA. Credit: PTI Photo

India's envoy here Taranjit Singh Sandhu met the newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, and discussed with him immediate priorities in deepening the bilateral strategic partnership.

The meeting took place soon after Garcetti was sworn on Friday in as the next US envoy to India.

Garcetti, President Joe Biden's close aide, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India by Vice President Kamala Harris, ending over two years of delay to fill one of Washington's most critical diplomatic positions.

Also Read — India welcomes appointment of Eric Garcetti as US envoy

"Congratulated @ericgarcetti on his swearing-in as the Ambassador of America to India," Indian Ambassador to Washington Sandhu tweeted after the meeting on Friday.

"As he prepares to depart for India, we discussed some immediate priorities in deepening the bilateral partnership, in line with our Leaders’ vision," Sandhu said.

He said he looked forward to working with Garcetti.

The US Embassy in India has been without an ambassador since January 2021, the longest stretch in the history of US-India relations that the post has sat vacant, since Kenneth Juster, the last US envoy in New Delhi, stepped down after the change of government in America.

United States
Taranjit Singh Sandhu
India
World news

