Indian, Israeli defence research organisations to back start-ups to develop GenNext tech

India, Israel to back start-ups to develop GenNext tech

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2021, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 23:40 ist
Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, G. Satheesh Reddy and the Head of DDR&D, Israel, BG (Retd.) Daniel Gold sign the Bilateral Innovation Agreement for development of dual use technologies, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The defence research organisations of India and Israel on Tuesday inked an agreement to support innovation by the start-ups as well as the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs for development of technologies, which could be used in both military and civilian purposes.

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of India inked the Bilateral Innovation Agreement with Directorate of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) of Israel.

The agreement will create a framework for the start-ups and the MSMEs of the two nations to work together to bring out next-generation technologies and products in the areas such as drones, robotics, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, photonics, bio-sensing, brain-machine interface, energy storage, wearable devices and natural language processing, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in New Delhi.

India's DRDO and Israel's DDR&D will jointly fund the projects to develop the next-generation products and technologies, which will be customised to meet unique requirements of both countries. The technologies developed within the framework of the new agreement will be available to both countries for domestic applications, the MoD stated after the Indian DRDO's chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy and the Israeli DDR&D's chief Dr Daniel Gold signed the agreement.

