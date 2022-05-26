Indian Navy's INS Kolkata affiliated to Mahar Regiment

The Indian Navy’s indigenously built guided-missile stealth destroyer, INS Kolkata, was affiliated to the Mahar regiment, one of the most decorated infantry regiments of the Indian Army on Thursday at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

With the signing of the Affiliation Charter by Lieutenant General C Bansi Ponnappa, Adjutant General of the Indian Army and Colonel of the Mahar Regiment, Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet, Brigadier Navneet Jaryal, Commandant, Mahar Regimental Centre, and Captain Prashant Handu, NM, Commanding Officer, Kolkata, onboard the ship, the affiliation was solemnised.

The ceremony saw the parading of a joint guard and joint performance by the bands of the Navy and the Mahar Regiment.

By happy coincidence, Kolkata’s motto “Yudhay Sarvasanadh” (Always Prepared for Battle) and the Mahar Regiment’s motto “Yash Siddhi” (Success and Attainment) complement and embellish each other well.