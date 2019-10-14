Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee wins Economics Nobel

The 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo, and Michael Kremer “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

According to the Guardian, the key aspect of their work is to discover the various reasons behind global poverty, like the condition of the health of children.

Esther Duflo is only the second woman to win the Noble Prize in Economics, after Elinor Ostrom, who was honoured with the prize in 2009.