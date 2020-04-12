Indian Railways has distributed 10 lakh cooked meals to needy people since March 28, across the country

IRCTC, RPF (Railways Protection Force), along with Zonal Railways and GRP (Government Railways Police) supplied food to stranded passengers, migrant workers and needy people in 133 locations in different parts of the country.

The IRCTC is operating all its base kitchens across the country to prepare food for lunch and dinner to supply in paper plates as well as food packets.

Of the total meals distributed, over 60 % have been provided by IRCTC, about 2.3 lakh meals have been provided by RPF from its own resources and nearly 2 lakh meals have been donated by NGOs working with the railway organisations, said railways in a statement.

The railway already converted 2500 coaches as isolation wards to treat COVID-19 patients. It aims to convert a total of 5000 coaches as isolation wards. The railway plans to send these coaches to remote areas where people have little access to the hospital.

The national transporter already kept 40,000 beds in its hospitals to treat corona hit patients. Besides it already assigned its 2500 doctors to the task. The railways also planning to recruit more doctors on a contract basis.

