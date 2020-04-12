Indian Railways supplies 10 lakh free meals to needy

Indian Railways has distributed 10 lakh cooked meals to needy people since March 28, across the country

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2020, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 16:55 ist
DH Photo

IRCTC, RPF (Railways Protection Force), along with Zonal Railways and  GRP (Government Railways Police) supplied food to stranded passengers, migrant workers and needy people in 133 locations in different parts of the country.

The IRCTC is operating all its base kitchens across the country to prepare food for lunch and dinner to supply in paper plates as well as food packets.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Of the total meals distributed,  over 60 % have been provided by IRCTC, about 2.3 lakh meals have been provided by RPF from its own resources and nearly 2 lakh meals have been donated by NGOs working with the railway organisations, said railways in a statement.

The railway already converted 2500 coaches as isolation wards to treat COVID-19  patients. It aims to convert a total of 5000 coaches as isolation wards. The railway plans to send these coaches to remote areas where people have little access to the hospital.  

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The national transporter already kept 40,000 beds in its hospitals to treat corona hit patients. Besides it already assigned its 2500 doctors to the task. The railways also planning to recruit more doctors on a contract basis.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
IRCTC
RPF
Indian Railways
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

COVID-19: Anxious employees fear job loss

COVID-19: Anxious employees fear job loss

 