Indian Railways plans to run 261 Ganpati Special trains

For the convenience of passengers during the Ganapati festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Indian Railways will run 261 Ganpati Special trains to various destinations on special fare.

The Central Railway is running 201, Western Railway 42 and Konkan Railway 18 Ganpati Special trains.

These trains have already started services from the last week of August and shall run till 20 September 2021.

Also, sleeper class coaches are augmented in various trains originating from Mumbai to clear the rush.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Passengers have been requested to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

