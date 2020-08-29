Indian Railways surpasses last year's freight loading; speed of freight trains increased by 72%

Despite Covid-19 pandemic since March, Indian Railways is able to gain lost ground in freight transportation as its freight loading was 4.3% higher in August compared to the same period last year. Indian Railways has achieved a record loading of foodgrains, 80% more than last year.

The railways also increased the speed of freight trains to enable it to the speedy delivery of goods. The average speed of freight trains saw around a 72% increase in the year 2020-21 as compared to last year. August 2020 saw an increase in the speed of freight trains of about 94% compared to August 2019, said the railways.

With railways taking the number of initiatives to boost the freight, loading was August 2020 (till 27th August 2020) is 4.3% higher, compared to last year for the same month. "In the month of August 2020 (till 27th August 2020) the total freight loading was 81.33 million tonnes which is higher than last year for the same month (77.97 million tonnes)," said railways in a statement.

With regular passengers trains suspended, the national transporter is taking a number of initiatives to improve the earning from freight.

Apart from offering discounts in freight movement to attract freight, the railways also started fixed timetabled parcel train services with halts in major railway stations. To promote freight services and attract clients, the railways has also set up multi-disciplinary business development units (BDU) at its zonal and divisional levels.