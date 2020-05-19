Railways to operate 200 regular trains from June 1

Indian Railways to operate 200 regular trains from June 1; online ticket booking to start soon

Railways to run 200 non-ac timetabled trains daily from June 1

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 19 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 22:39 ist
Representative image

Indian Railways will operate 200 regular trains from June 1 and online advance ticket booking will start soon. 

Railways to run 200 non-ac timetabled trains daily from June 1. Everyone can avail these services: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. 

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Tickets will be available only online and no tickets will be sold at railway station. "Passengers need not rush to railway ticket booking counters to book tickets. These 200 non-AC trains will run on all major routes", said railway officials. These trains will have only non-AC second class coaches.

However, till the regular train operations resume, Shramik Express, ferrying migrant workers will continue to operate. The railways can operate 200 Shramik Special trains and is ready to scale up the numbers in coming days, Goyal said. The 15 special Rajdhani trains, which startrd operation from May 12,  will also continue as per the passengers' demand.

The Indian Railways will soon announce the 200 trains that will be operational from June 1, said top railway official.

The railway suspended its operations from March 24 as part of the government's effort to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. It halted more than 13,500 trains. The railways also cancelled tickets booked for regular trains till June 30. 

However, it continued to operate freight trains to transport essential commodities. Meanwhile, from May 1, the railways started operating Shramik Special trains to ferry migrants and from May 14, the special Rajdhani on 15 select routes to ferry stranded people.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Railways
India
trains
Shramik Special trains
Lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 