Indian Railways to operate 200 regular trains from June 1; online ticket booking to start soon

Indian Railways will operate 200 regular trains from June 1 and online advance ticket booking will start soon.

Railways to run 200 non-ac timetabled trains daily from June 1. Everyone can avail these services: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Tickets will be available only online and no tickets will be sold at railway station. "Passengers need not rush to railway ticket booking counters to book tickets. These 200 non-AC trains will run on all major routes", said railway officials. These trains will have only non-AC second class coaches.

However, till the regular train operations resume, Shramik Express, ferrying migrant workers will continue to operate. The railways can operate 200 Shramik Special trains and is ready to scale up the numbers in coming days, Goyal said. The 15 special Rajdhani trains, which startrd operation from May 12, will also continue as per the passengers' demand.

The Indian Railways will soon announce the 200 trains that will be operational from June 1, said top railway official.

The railway suspended its operations from March 24 as part of the government's effort to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. It halted more than 13,500 trains. The railways also cancelled tickets booked for regular trains till June 30.

However, it continued to operate freight trains to transport essential commodities. Meanwhile, from May 1, the railways started operating Shramik Special trains to ferry migrants and from May 14, the special Rajdhani on 15 select routes to ferry stranded people.