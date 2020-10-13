Indian Railways to run more special trains during festive season

With the festive season around the corner, the Indian Railways is gearing up to operate more special trains from October 15.

The Northern Railway announced the operation of 40 trains starting from October 15. These trains include Jan Shatabdi, Duronto, Rajdhani and AC Express.

The Railway Board also approved to operate 39 special trains of different divisions. These trains will be operated between October 15 and November 30.

With the increased demand for trains, the railways will operate more trains in the coming days in consultation with states, said an official in the national transporter.

Indian Railways is planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 to meet the demand during the festive season, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav had said earlier.

"The railways is taking stock of passenger train services on a daily basis. Depending on the needs and state government request, the railways will take a decision on operating more trains," he had said.

The IRCTC also said that it would restart the operations of its two Tejas Express trains from October 17 between Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai.

The Railways has currently suspended all regular passenger trains indefinitely. Regular trains have remained suspended since March 22.