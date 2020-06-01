Indian Railways to start more trains soon

Indian Railways is closely monitoring the ticket booking pattern for 100 pair trains started on Monday (June 1) and is likely to start more passenger trains on busy routes including Shatabdi Express soon, said Indian Railways on Monday.

"Indian Railways will run more trains on specific routes that have high demand and also Shatabdi trains will be redeployed and booking will start soon," tweeted Indian Railways



Other trains like Duronto and Garib Rath will also be resumed once passengers' demand picks up, said an official in the railways.

The railways started resumption of 200 regular timetabled passenger trains (100 pair) daily from Monday. More than 1.5 lakh people have booked tickets to travel on first day while more than 27 lakh passengers booked tickets for journey from June 1 to June 30.

"The average occupancy of trains started on Monday is around 75.4 per cent," said the official.

These trains will run in addition to 15 pair Special Rajdhani Express started on May 12 and Shramik Special trains ferrying migrant workers started on May 1.

Though Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have expressed reservations about running trains or number of stoppages of these trains, after discussion, railways and state government reached consensus on running these trains. All trains are running as planned, said railway official.

The operation of these trains is being seen as a railways plan towards a graded restoration of passenger train services. The trains are on the pattern of regular services and are fully reserved having both AC and non-AC coaches.

To avoid crowd, the railways said there will be no unreserved coaches and general coaches have reserved sitting accommodation.

For travel in 200 special trains, only confirmed/ RAC ( Reservation Against Cancellation) ticket holders will be allowed to enter railway station. Passengers have been advised to come 90 minutes early to station in order to enable railway authorities screen them properly.

The railways also asked all platform static stall to open including catering vendors. The trains with pantry car attached will provide limited number of packaged food and drinking water to passengers on payment basis. However, railways requested passengers to bring their food and drinking water from home .

Since these trains are connecting major cities of the states accorss the country, the railways said passengers have to adhere health protocol of destination states.