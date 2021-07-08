India's adds 45,892 more Covid-19 cases, 817 deaths

India's adds 45,892 Covid-19 cases, 817 deaths

The active cases, 1.50 per cent of the total cases, stand at 4,60,704

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 08 2021, 09:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 09:30 ist
India's weekly positivity rate is at 2.37 per cent. Credit: PTI Photo

India's added 45,892 new Covid-19 infections rose on Thursday with 817 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from Union Health Ministry.

The country's death toll is now 4,05,028 and 44,291 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The active cases, 1.50 per cent of the total cases, stand at 4,60,704, while the total caseload is now at 3,07,09,557. 

India's weekly positivity rate is at 2.37 per cent.

Under the Modi government's vaccination drive, 36,48,47,549 have been inoculated so far. 

 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

