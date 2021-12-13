'India's climate commitments ambitious yet achievable'

India's climate commitments ambitious yet achievable: Environment Secretary

Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said he urged companies in India and in other countries to 'bang the drum' on climate action

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 16:12 ist
Smoke billows from a factory chimney during a smoggy morning in Ajmer. Credit: AFP File Photo

India's targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and increase its share of renewables in the energy mix were "very ambitious yet very much achievable", environment secretary, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, said on Monday.

Separately, Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said he urged companies in India and in other countries to "bang the drum" on climate action and support efforts to achieve net zero emissions.

Both Gupta and Sharma, were speaking at the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Partnership Summit 2021.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Climate Change
environment

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

AI media tech enters perilous phase with deepfakes

AI media tech enters perilous phase with deepfakes

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

Why it is important to plan finances

Why it is important to plan finances

 