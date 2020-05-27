India's COVID-19 cases cross 1.5 lakh-mark, toll 4,337

India has crossed the grim 1.5 lakh-mark of COVID-19 patients as states reported 6,387 new infections on Wednesday, taking the total confirmed cases to 151,767.

While Maharashtra continued to report maximum increase in the number of cases at 2,091, the COVID-19 infection surged in Tamil Nadu, which reported 646 new cases as on Wednesday morning.

The death toll from the virus also spiked by 170 taking the total fatalities in the country to 4,337.

A separate DH COVID-19 tracker pegged the total number of cases at 1,52,971 and the death toll at 4,362 at 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

An official statement said that of the 1,51,767 cases, 64,426 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals, pegging the recovery rate at 42.4%.

“The fatality rate is 2.86% whereas the world average is 6.36%,” it added.

According to the DH COVID-19 tracker, there were 83,802 active COVID-19 patients in India.

During the two months of the lockdown, India has set up 930 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,58,747 isolation beds, 20,355 ICU beds and 69,076 oxygen-supported beds are available. 2,362 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,32,593 isolation beds; 10,903 ICU beds and 45,562 oxygen-supported beds have been operationalised. 10,341 quarantine centres and 7,195 COVID Care Centres with 6,52,830 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country

The testing capacity has increased in the country through 435 government laboratories and 189 private laboratories, the official statement said.

It added that cumulatively, 32,42,160 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, while 1,16,041 samples were tested on Tuesday.