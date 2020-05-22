India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1.18 lakh, death toll rises to 3,583: MoHFW

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,583, while the number of cases climbed to 1,18,447 in the country, registering an increase of 148 deaths and 6,088 cases since Thursday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 66,330, while 48,533 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 40.97 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 148 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 64 were in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, 11 from Uttar Pradesh, seven from Tamil Nadu, six from West Bengal, five from Telangana, four from Rajasthan, three from Madhya Pradesh, two from Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Haryana and Punjab.