Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Diella's debut and lessons for India

Diella's debut and lessons for India

If Tirana can seat an AI minister at the Cabinet table, surely New Delhi can pilot algorithmic oversight in procurement and licensing
Chitra Saruparia
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 19:39 IST
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 19:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial IntelligenceOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us