India's Covid-19 vaccine programme is turning out to be exemplary: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's Covid-19 vaccination programme was turning out to be an example for the rest of the world.

PM Modi said that along with India's vaccination drive being the biggest in the world, the country was vaccinating its citizens faster than anywhere in the world, stating that in just 15 days, India has vaccinated 30 lakh Corona warriors.

Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', compared India's speed with that of advanced countries like the US and The UK which, he said, took 18 and 36 days respctively to achieve the same feat.

During the moment of crisis, India is able to serve the world since the country is capable, self-reliant in the field of medicines, vaccines, the PM added.

"The Made in India vaccine is, of course, a symbol of India’s self-reliance; it is also a symbol of self-pride," PM Modi said.