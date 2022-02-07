India's daily Covid-19 cases dip below 1 lakh

India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped below 1 lakh on Monday as the nation reported 83,876 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In the last 24 hours, 895 deaths were reported across the nation, taking the Covid-19 toll to 5,02,874.

The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 11,08,938, while the daily positivity rate is at 7.25 per cent.

More to follow...

