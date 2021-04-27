India's daily Covid-19 cases dip slightly with 3.23L new infections, 2,771 deaths

India on Tuesday reported 3,23,144 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 21. This is the sixth day in a row that India reported over 3 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases.

The country also saw 2,771 deaths over a 24-hour period.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307 while active cases are nearing the 29-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,82,204 comprising 16.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent.

So far over 1.45 crore people have recovered from the disease.

As India suffers its worst tragedies amidst an overwhelmed health infrastructure, countries across the world have begun sending support and aid.