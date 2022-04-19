India's daily Covid-19 fatalities down to 1; 1,247 new cases recorded

India logged 1,247 new coronavirus cases and one fatality on Tuesday, a day after it recorded a 90 per cent rise in daily cases.
On Monday the country reported 2,183 new coronavirus infections as Kerala added missed data.
Active cases stood at 11,860 while 928 persons were discharged in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.
More to follow...
