India's daily Covid cases fall below 40,000; recoveries top 3 crore

India on Monday recorded 37,154 new Covid-19 cases and 39,649 recoveries, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

724 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours due to the coronavirus.

With this, India's total recoveries crossed the 3-crore mark.

The country's active caseload remained above 4.5 lakh, with active cases forming 1.46 per cent of the total caseload.