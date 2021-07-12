India's daily Covid cases fall below 40K; 724 deaths

India's daily Covid cases fall below 40,000; recoveries top 3 crore

The country's active caseload remained above 4.5 lakh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2021, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 09:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Monday recorded 37,154 new Covid-19 cases and 39,649 recoveries, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

724 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours due to the coronavirus.

With this, India's total recoveries crossed the 3-crore mark.

The country's active caseload remained above 4.5 lakh, with active cases forming 1.46 per cent of the total caseload.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Streamers, superheroes battle for Covid-era Emmy nods

Streamers, superheroes battle for Covid-era Emmy nods

Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals

Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

 